Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Given Buy Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Centric Health Price Performance
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.73 million.
See Also
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.