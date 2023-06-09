Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Given Buy Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.73 million.

