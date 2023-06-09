Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,023.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,942.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,681.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.