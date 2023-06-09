CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 188 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,184,000. Natixis increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,295.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,441.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

