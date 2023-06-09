CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.36 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CLX stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 271.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

