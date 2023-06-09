CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 119 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,029.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in M&T Bank by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

