Clime Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

In other Clime Capital news, insider Diana D. Ambra purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($27,814.57). In other Clime Capital news, insider Diana D. Ambra purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($27,814.57). Also, insider Julian Gosse purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$124,500.00 ($82,450.33). Insiders acquired a total of 337,276 shares of company stock worth $298,203 over the last three months. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

