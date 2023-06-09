Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 671,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,314,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

