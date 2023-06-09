Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 129.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,020 shares of company stock worth $449,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

