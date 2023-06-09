Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.