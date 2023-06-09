Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $667.47 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $667.47 million and approximately $60.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,633.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00331809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00537200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00416701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,654,674 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,885,585,823.9915195 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22773794 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $63,167,027.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

