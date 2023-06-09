Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.79 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $73.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.33 or 0.00035083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

