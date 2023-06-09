Creditcoin Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $58.86 million and $17.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007892 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

