Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 229.60 ($2.85) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,316.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.15) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

