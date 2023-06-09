CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $61.50. 624,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,216,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.