Critical Survey: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 1.75% 19.99% 3.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.89 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.34 -$1.98 billion $0.71 19.13

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ford Motor 3 5 6 0 2.21

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 152.25%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

