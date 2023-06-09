Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 25

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 28.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance

Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 89.95 ($1.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.91. Crystal Amber Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £74.87 million, a PE ratio of 511.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 441.42, a current ratio of 354.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

