Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 25

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 28.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance
Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 89.95 ($1.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.91. Crystal Amber Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £74.87 million, a PE ratio of 511.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 441.42, a current ratio of 354.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
About Crystal Amber Fund
