CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.19 Per Share

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMPI opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,009.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.16. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 134 ($1.67).

Insider Activity at CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan purchased 4,000 shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £4,960 ($6,166.09). 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

