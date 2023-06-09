Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Cuisine Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUSI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Cuisine Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

About Cuisine Solutions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.