Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUSI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Cuisine Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.
