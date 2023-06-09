DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Knife River Trading Up 4.2 %

Knife River stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Knife River has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Get Knife River alerts:

About Knife River

(Get Rating)

See Also

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.