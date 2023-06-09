Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,915.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daryl Gaugler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $39,649.89.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.01 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.