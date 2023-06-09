Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

