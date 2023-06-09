DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.48 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

