Doximity, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doximity in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

