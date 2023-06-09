DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

