DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

