EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 542,696 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of EchoStar worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

SATS opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EchoStar Profile

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

