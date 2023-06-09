EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

EME stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

