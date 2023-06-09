Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,871 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Enhabit worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $650.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHAB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

