EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
EPAM stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
