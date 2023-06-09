EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

EPAM stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

