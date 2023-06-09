Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 22,950 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $130.36 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $133.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.