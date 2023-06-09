Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $143.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

