Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,567 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.34% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

