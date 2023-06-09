Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,977 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $453.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

