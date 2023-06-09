Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 7,364 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,308,000 after buying an additional 1,267,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.