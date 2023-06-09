Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

