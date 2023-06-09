Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Middleby worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

MIDD opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

