Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after buying an additional 835,600 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 511,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 490,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

