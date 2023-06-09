Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.02 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after buying an additional 101,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $1,115,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,376,175. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

