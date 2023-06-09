Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

