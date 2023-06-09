Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.