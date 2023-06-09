Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

