Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.88 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of ESAB worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 365,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ESAB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

