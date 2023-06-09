Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,943 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

