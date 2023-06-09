Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.94% of iHeartMedia worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of IHRT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.