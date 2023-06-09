Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 26,027 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 299.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

