Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $264.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.78. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.