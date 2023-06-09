Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Enovis worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,434 shares of company stock valued at $291,438. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.



