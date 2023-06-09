Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.56% of LGI Homes worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

