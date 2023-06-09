Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,326,875 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,326,875 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,790,000 after acquiring an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 118,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.50 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $373.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.