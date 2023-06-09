Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 174,459 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,459 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Rambus worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

RMBS opened at $64.45 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

